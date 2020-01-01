Warm to start 2020, slightly cooler by Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Warmer to start 2020

Chance of rain Thursday, changing to rain/snow early Friday

Slightly cooler before warm again this weekend

We’re ringing in the New Year with warmer temperatures! Afternoon highs look to climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s with mostly sunny skies!

Clouds will begin to increase later in the day Wednesday ahead of our next system that looks to move in on Thursday.

A front will move through, but because temperatures will still be on the warm side Thursday afternoon, this system looks to start off as a rain event. Rain will continue on throughout the evening before our temperatures drop down to around freezing overnight. That’ll cause the rain to transition to rain and snow, then eventually all snow early Friday morning. It looks to be very hit or miss and not everyone will see this event as probabilities remain low.

This system moves out quickly and we continue to remain dry throughout the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures in the lower 40s Friday and middle 40s Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



