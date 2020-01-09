Warm today, then cooler and blustery Friday with rain and wintry mix

High pressure came across the area from Monday to Wednesday. That air mass gave us warmer temps and substantial sunshine. We’ve had a prolonged period with highs about 15-20 degrees above normal.

Wind began to increase about 24-36 hours ago, and it remains strong for most as daybreak approaches. Moisture is also slowly increasing with developing rainy areas to our south in Oklahoma and Texas.

Today should be mostly cloudy early and partly sunny late. High temperatures may go above 60 across our west/southwest counties and scattered showers may occur in the southeast counties by late afternoon and evening.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 56-60

Wind: W/SW 15-30

Areas of rain will develop into early Friday as it begins to turn cooler. Rain and rain/snow mix is more likely for Friday afternoon before the wintry mix becomes snow around sunset. Travel should be fine Friday morning, but we may encounter issues overnight into early Saturday as temperatures fall to freezing or below.

Snow may continue in our central and eastern counties Saturday morning which could lead to accumulation and icy roads. My early project for snowfall is up to an inch on the low side and up to 2-3 inches on the high side. The system leaves Saturday afternoon, but it will be so much colder. Wind chills early in the weekend might be near zero.

Highs to start the weekend may be 26-30 degrees. It looks partly cloudy with upper 30s to lower 40s for Sunday and Monday. We likely get our coldest air of the season so far around Wednesday of next week, but that front will come across dry.

