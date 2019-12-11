Warm-up continues through Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Warmer through late week

Colder this weekend

Possible snow late Sunday into Monday

After a mild day today temperatures will drop down into the 30s for a chilly start to the day on Thursday. We’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies throughout the night tonight.

A few more clouds will try and mix in tomorrow as we warm up even more than today into the middle 50s. This gradual warm up will continue through Friday with mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions and afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Friday will be the last warm day as Saturday takes a bit of a dip only getting into the lower 40s and maybe even lower 30s in some spots. Besides the cooler air, skies should still remain mostly clear to partly cloudy while also staying dry ahead of our next system.

Now that we’re about 4-5 days away from our next system, there are more certainties but also still many uncertainties as we are still, 4-5 days out. As of right now, precipitation looks to hold off until Sunday. Because we’ll be hovering over the freezing mark late Sunday into all day Monday further on into Tuesday morning, this even is looking to be mostly snow as it will be cold enough for it. The uncertainties still remain with the exact timing and especially amounts but right now there looks to be a round moving through late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Tuesday and a vast majority of the next work week looks to stay rather dry but it will be very cold as we struggle to get out of the 30s.

Since we’re still quite a few days out, there’s a lot we don’t know for sure with this next stytem. But, we will continue to monitor as we get closer and make sure we provide you with updates every step of the way so you’re prepared.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller





