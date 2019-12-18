Warm-up continues through the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated early morning fog

Snow will keep melting away

Much warmer by this weekend

Clear skies this morning and recent melting will set the stage for areas of freezing fog to develop as we start off in the middle teens this morning.

We’ll continue to gradually warm up this afternoon into the middle to upper 30s with plenty of sunshine. This will help the snow on the ground continue to melt especially in areas with direct sunlight.

Thursday and Friday we could see a few more clouds filter in to the viewing area, but that won’t stop us from continuing to warm. Thursday afternoon we could see temperatures in the middle 40s along with Friday afternoon.

Heading into the weekend before Christmas, we warm up even more. Well above average temperatures with lower 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday.

That very mild trend for late December will carry over into the start of the holiday week with middle to upper 50s to start. Christmas is still looking dry and very mild with no sign of a White Christmas.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



