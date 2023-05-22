What We’re Tracking

Warm and dry for the first half of the week

A few storms possible in the middle of the week

Very comfortable weather into Memorial Day weekend

Overnight lows will be mild as we dip into the middle to upper 50s for the next couple of nights. While occasional cloud cover will be with us, the majority of the nighttime should be clear to partly cloudy.

Mostly sunny and continued warm for Tuesday with a high in the lower 80s. By midweek, we stay warm with highs in the middle 80s, but we may start to see a few pop-up storms in the afternoon on Wednesday. There looks to be a slightly better chance for showers and storms by Thursday as our temperatures take a slight dip closer to 80°.

As the week progresses, slightly more humid air will move in as high temperatures climb into the middle 80s with a partly cloudy sky. That warmth will be leading us in to the Memorial Day weekend with temperatures great for outdoor activities throughout the majority of the week ahead.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller