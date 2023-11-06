What We’re Tracking

Patchy morning fog, otherwise sunny

Dry pattern settles in

Cooling down by the end of the week

Another mild night as temperatures only fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few low clouds or patches of fog will be possible early in the day Tuesday before becoming partly cloudy for most of the day. Highs will again reach the lower to middle 70s.

The warmer weather sticks around through at least a part of Wednesday. Highs remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s before a cold front moves through as early as Wednesday afternoon. Some folks could see afternoon temperatures fall in the 50s Wednesday, and we’ll all be in the cooler weather for the end of the week with highs near 60° and overnight lows in the lower 30s straight through the weekend.

A quiet pattern settles in and the next week will be dry with no rain chances expected throughout the week even with that front passing through on Wednesday. Winter-like weather looks to stay away for a while longer, so enjoy the pleasant conditions while we have them!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller