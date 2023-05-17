What We’re Tracking

Mostly clear and mild tonight

Sunny, then another rain chance late Thursday

Very comfortable weekend

Mostly clear and mild tonight with temperatures cooling down into the lower to middle 50s across the area. A few clouds will spread in late tonight or early Thursday, but mainly dry weather expected through much of Thursday. Highs on Thursday will warm into the lower to middle 80s.

There could be a few storms that develop later Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours. Some of those showers and storms could linger into Friday morning, but the better moisture with this system will be just to our south. Some of the storms, though, could produce locally heavy rainfall across areas that already picked up a lot of rain this week. So, we’ll be monitoring that over the next couple of days.

We clear out just in time for a gorgeous weekend. Temperatures will be very pleasant on Saturday as we only make it into the lower to middle 70s with lots of sunshine. By Sunday, we’ll warm into the 80s with the return of a light southerly breeze. We do look to steadily warm up through next week as an area of high pressure builds into the region. That will keep conditions sunny through, at least, midweek with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller