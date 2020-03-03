Warm weather continues through the week

What We’re Tracking:

Warm next several days

Windy this weekend

Showers possible late Sunday into Monday

After Monday’s slightly cooler temperatures, highs returned to the 60s today with an abundance of sunshine. Despite it being early March, dry weather and relatively warm conditions are anticipated to continue through the rest of the week.

High temperatures will remain in the 60s over the next few days. A veil of high clouds may overspread parts of the area tomorrow. Otherwise, sunny conditions should continue. Winds look to strengthen out of the northwest on Thursday, but temperatures are expected to stay mild. Temperatures will dip briefly to highs in the 50s on Friday before warming up again.

The big weather story then becomes a strong wind this weekend. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph are forecast for both Saturday and Sunday with higher gusts likely. Our next storm system could arrive late in the weekend, bringing a chance of light rain to the area Sunday night or Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

