What We’re Tracking:

Lower humidity for several days

Warm week, cooler nights ahead

A few late week storms possible

With drier air in place, temperatures will fall rather quickly this evening and tonight. With a clear sky throughout the night, we can expect morning temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s all across the viewing area.

Our temperatures will continue to be warm during the sunny afternoon hours with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° through the rest of the week. With more tolerable humidity levels back for the remainder of the week, look for the cooler nights to continue with lows much of the week in the lower 60s.

There appears to be a chance for a few scattered storms toward the end of the week–both late Thursday and late Friday. As of right now, much of the weekend remains dry, but warmer weather looks to be in store for Labor Day weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller