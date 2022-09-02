We’ll have mostly sunny skies today allowing highs to make it into the upper 80s and low 90s again.

Humidity looks to remain on the lower side, but will be a bit higher than the last couple of days. It may only make it feel a couple of degrees warmer this afternoon as winds remain light out of the south.

There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms late Friday into very early Saturday. Most will likely miss out on the rain, but a few places could see locally heavy rainfall and maybe brief gusty winds. We all clear back out by daybreak with dry conditions for the rest of the day.

Highs will drop closer to average for the holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine and mid to upper 80s expected. Overall, it looks like a great forecast for any “end of summer” activities you may have planned!