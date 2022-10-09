After a chilly start to the morning, temperatures will rebound quickly today, into the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around.

Overnight, we can expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dipping into the mid-upper 40s. Monday looks to be slightly warmer with highs near 80°.

Monday night into Tuesday morning we could see some showers moving through the area with a couple embedded thunderstorms possible.

Tuesday actually looks to be pretty warm and breezy right ahead of our next cold front. Highs should make it into the low to mid 80s as winds gust as high as 35 mph.