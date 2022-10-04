Highs are still expected to be on the warm side, in the lower to middle 80s this afternoon.

Overnight, with cloudy skies, we’ll drop into the middle 50s.

Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be near 80°, but a strong front moves through Thursday, as well.

There could be a very slim chance we may see a shower or two on Friday in the cooler air, but it’s much more likely that we stay dry throughout the week.

The front will cool us way down as temperatures look to struggle to even make it to 60° by Friday!

And as skies clear out through the night Friday, there could be a potential for some frost development as temperatures dip into the mid 30s.