Warm weather to start the week



What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy weather

Stray storms west early in the week

Better rain chances late in the week

Tonight it will stay mostly clear and primarily calm remain making for a rather mild and comfortable night. Overnight lows will cool off into the lower to middle 60s with humidity continuing to back off for now.

For Monday, we’ll see a few more clouds start to build back into the region with temperatures still about four to five degrees cooler than average for this time of year. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 80s east to the upper 80s west. Dewpoints will begin to creep back up into the upper 60s, but still not terribly humid. A few stray showers or storms cannot be ruled out for the western portions of the area.

Looking ahead, our upper air patterns are beginning to show signs of support for some rain through the end of the week. After warm and pleasant weather through midweek, chances for precipitation could ramp up for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures for the week look to remain in the middle to upper 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller