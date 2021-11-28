Warm weather to wrap up November

What We’re Tracking:

Nice warm-up on Monday

Very pleasant start to December

Dry conditions continue

Mostly clear and cool tonight with a light breeze. Temperatures will remain a bit above average overnight with lows in the upper 30s.

Looking ahead to the last few days of November, we hold on to the warmer-than-average air to close out the month. Monday looks to be the warmest and most pleasant of the next several with plenty of sun and highs in the lower to middle 70s. High temperature records may be challenged once again. Tuesday continues with the lower 60s and mostly sunny skies.

That’ll take us through the end of November and we could even be holding on to the milder temperatures for the first few days of December! Expect the 60s (and even a few spots in the 70s) to continue through the rest of this week. Still no major rain or snow chances in the forecast. Cooler air does start to return by next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller