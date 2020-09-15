Warm weather Wednesday ahead of the next cold front

What We’re Tracking:

A few clouds tonight, still mainly clear

Sunny, warm for Wednesday

Slightly cooler for second half of the week

Aside from a few high, thin clouds and a thin haze from the smoke high in the sky, it will be a mainly clear night. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s and while a few spots may see some patchy fog, it should be a little more limited overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Humidity stays low this week, and these comfortably warm days are right on par for the average weather this time of year. If anything, Wednesday will surge a bit above average into the middle 80s just ahead of the next cold front. Light wind from the south on Wednesday will shift to the northeast for Thursday.

That’s after a cold front, which is set to move through late Wednesday, and will cool us off a little into the middle to upper 70s for the end of the week. Even behind the front, mostly sunny weather is still expected. Nighttime lows will fall into the 50s each night, as well. Stronger south breezes will return over the weekend with a gradual warming trend again.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

