What We’re Tracking:

Continued warm for Wednesday

Sleet then heavy snow Thursday

Warming again by the weekend

The wind will remain strong through the night, keeping temperatures quite warm for this time of year. Temperatures will start out on Wednesday in the lower 50s with south wind 15-30mph overnight. By afternoon on Wednesday, temperatures will still be mild in the upper 50s north to upper 60s south. A few scattered rain showers may also develop during the day into Wednesday evening.

Through the night, as our temperatures keep dropping (into the 20s eventually). By morning, we’ll see that rain transition into a wintry mix, then heavy snow by early Thursday morning. The northwestern corner of the area may not see much in the way of wintry precipitation at all, but farther south there looks to be a band of intense snowfall for about 5-6 hours. Rates could top out at 2″ per hour. While a small shift in the track of the storm could mean the difference between little or a lot of snow at any one particular location, the overall pattern is not in question. The main question remains over the exact path the storm takes across our viewing area.

It does look like we’ll start a warming trend pretty quickly after this system. Though it will be dependent on just how much snow cover we end up with. Either way, we could at least see 50s back in the forecast by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller