Winds remain light through this evening and into tomorrow, too. They’ll be out of the south and east running at about 5-10 mph at the most through most of the work week. Overnight lows stay on the mild side tonight, only dipping into the middle 60s.

Dry conditions and sunny skies will be the main features this week, along with our warmth. There may be some nearby showers and storms Tuesday night and into Wednesday, but those should stay out of our area. There may be a slim chance one or two may make it into our far northern and western counties by early Wednesday, but the chance is pretty low.

With sunshine expected through, at least, Friday, our highs will make it into the lower to middle 90s each day this week. Humidity stays relatively low for the first half of the week, even though you’ll probably notice it feeling a bit humid outside. However, we start to feel pretty uncomfortable by the weekend. By Saturday, dewpoints will be near 70°, and that’ll make it feel closer to 100° for the first time this season.