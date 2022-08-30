Behind last night’s cold front, our wind turns to the north and both lower humidity and slightly cooler air will be in place for today.

Our temperatures will moderate ever so slightly with highs in the middle to upper 80s today and low 90s for the rest of the week. Wind speeds will be very light for several days, as well.

With more tolerable humidity levels back for the remainder of the week, look for cooler nights with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

There could be several readings in the 50s tonight, though! That will be a really comfortable start to Wednesday.