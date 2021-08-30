Warm week ahead with scattered storms possible tonight

Today will start off with a bit of cloud cover, then give way to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be a touch cooler than last week, at least, but we’ll still be warm. Highs today should make it into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Later this evening and into tomorrow morning looks to be one of the only chances for rain this week. A complex of storms could drop our way out of Nebraska late tonight, then exit through the morning tomorrow. That may keep temperatures a few degrees cooler, in the mid 80s.

While temperatures remain near to slightly above average for the week ahead, we should see a lowering in the humidity level for several days this week. We do see a slight warming trend, as well, late week and towards the weekend with highs in the lower 90s by then.