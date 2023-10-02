What We’re Tracking

Rain likely late Tuesday/Wednesday

Much cooler weather ahead

Chilly nights next weekend

Another warm night with temperatures only cooling into the upper 60s to lower 70s. The wind will be up from the south at 10-15mph for most of the night and we expect areas of clouds to begin moving through, as well. After that, we get one last very warm day ahead of the front on Tuesday with a high near 90°.

Rain becomes fairly likely Tuesday night into early Wednesday as the system passes through, bringing bigger changes. There may be a couple stronger storms Tuesday evening in the western half of the area with stronger wind gusts possible. The storms should weaken as the move east, but it’ll still bring beneficial rainfall to much of the area, even lingering into Wednesday morning.

Behind the system, our high temperatures look to dip back to more seasonal levels. Highs for the last half of the week should be in the lower to middle 70s, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s! There even looks to be a secondary push of colder air that could make it difficult for most of us to make it above 70° for the start of next weekend!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller