Warm & windy Friday

Brief cool down Saturday

Warming back up next week

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area from 1 PM to 7 PM on Friday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area from 12 PM to 9 PM.

Our winds stayed consistent through the night as clouds started to build in and that held temperatures mild through the night as we start off Friday in the low to mid 60s.

We may see a few isolated showers this morning that could bring in some rumbles of thunder. Most look to stay south and east with the northwestern part of the viewing area staying dry and clear.

We’ll clear things out mid-day as high temperatures for this afternoon will make their way into the lower to middle 70s. Another warm and rather windy day as our next cold front moves into the area. Gusts may once again reach 40+ mph. Temperatures will drop nearly 30-40° behind the front into the mid 30s Friday night.

Afternoon highs may take a slight dip on Saturday, struggling out of the upper 50s. The ‘cooler’ air is short lived, though, with more sunshine on the way and a returning southwesterly wind, we’ll warm into the mid 70s already by Sunday and Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez