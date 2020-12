It’s the first day of winter, but it sure won’t feel like it with winds gusting around 20-25 mph and temperatures near 60°.

The warmth continues through Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures climbing into the lower 60s, again. Winds will be even more breezy with gusts out of the south around 30 mph.

Our next cold front will move through early Wednesday morning. We should start in the mid 40s and drop into the upper 20s by the late afternoon.