What We’re Tracking:

More wind and more clouds Thursday

Rain by the Thursday night/Friday

Drying out this weekend

Overnight lows will be mild as the wind sticks around throughout the night from the south at 10-15mph. Both tonight and tomorrow night, we may only cool down into the upper 50s and lower 60s as our south winds continue.

While it remains fairly warm into Thursday, the clouds will begin to increase by midday Thursday as our next system approaches. As of right now, rain chances should start to increase Thursday night, with showers and storms possible Friday. The heaviest rain should push east by late Friday or Friday night. Much of the region will pick up anywhere from ½” to 2″ of rainfall, depending on the exact track of the embedded thunderstorms.

Behind this system, temperatures drop back to more typical November levels in the upper 50s to lower 60s through the weekend, before we start to warm up a bit for next week. Monday and Tuesday look to be sunny with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. However, it does appear like our winds will pick back up out of the south during this time, too.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller