What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend begins

Plenty of sunshine

Dry conditions for several days

A pleasant warming trend looks to kick off today as we’re finally able to start nudging that cold arctic airmass away from the region. Afternoon highs will make it into the lower 40s with just a light breeze out of the south. Mostly sunny skies will also be present, making things feel even better.

As we head into Sunday, things really start to warm up with spring-like temperatures back in the forecast. The average high for this time of year is 50 degrees, and it looks like that’s about where everyone will be sitting at to wrap up the weekend! Lots of sunshine is once again expected with a light breeze remaining.

Highs will be soar into the 60s come Monday with a few more clouds trying to filter in. Winds will pick up ever so slightly making for a slightly breezy day. The combination of above average temperatures and breezy conditions may lead to elevated fire danger for the beginning of the week. Beyond that, our upper air patterns really don’t allow for many precipitation chances this week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush