Warmer air returns over the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds linger tonight

Clearing skies Saturday into Sunday

Warming up throughout the weekend into early next week

Clouds will still linger for a bit tonight before starting to decrease a bit and that should leave us in better shape for the weekend.

Expect lows in the middle 20s overnight tonight as we rebound back to near average in the lower to middle 40s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

The warm-up trend doesn’t stop there as Sunday looks to be even warmer into the upper 40s and maybe even lower 50s with plenty of sunshine to wrap up the weekend! High temperatures continue to increase into Monday as we start getting stronger south breezes. The sky condition should be clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures may break 50 on Monday as well before rain showers slowly return for Tuesday.

Light mix is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. At this time, nothing seems significant as January winds down. For those wanting more snow, we’ll see what February has to offer.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





