Warmer and humid Sunday with isolated showers

We’ll see a few spotty rain showers this evening with cloud cover sticking around overnight and temperatures falling into the lower 60s.

Humidity will stick around for Sunday, adding a warmer feel as some breaks in the clouds give us some periodic sunshine. Highs to close out the weekend look to be slightly warmer in the lower 80s with more rain and thunderstorm chances but not a complete wash out for any outdoor plans.

We’ll continue to see periodic rain chances through the start of the upcoming work week as our humidity levels stay present and temperatures continue above average in the lower to middle 80s.

This unsettled pattern should gradually break down towards the middle of next week. A cold front will move through late Tuesday, bringing a better chance for more organized storms that could be strong to severe before we clear out a bit in the middle of next week behind the front.

Temperatures also look to cool down to more seasonable levels by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

