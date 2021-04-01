Warmer and more breezy days ahead

We’ll slowly start to warm back up as we kick off the month of April. Dry conditions look to remain through at least the work week, and most likely through the first part of next week, as well.

Today’s highs should reach near 60° with lighter winds, around 5-10 mph, making for a nice day.

Winds start to increase again tonight, though, becoming breezy tomorrow. Highs near 70° are expected on Friday with those southerly winds gusting to around 30mph.

Saturday actually looks to be the best day of the weekend with fairly light winds and highs in the mid 70s. Very warm and rather breezy conditions return for Easter with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s by Sunday!