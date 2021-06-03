Warmer and more humid over the next few days

(KSNT) -Mostly sunny skies are expected today, and we’ll stay sunny through most of the weekend!

Temperatures climb back into the lower 80s this afternoon, and we’ll steadily warm up from there.

Overnights through the weekend will be mild and mostly clear with temperatures in the 60s.

Our humidity will be increasing through the weekend, as well, and that will really make it feel like summertime!

Our afternoon highs will be able to make it into the upper 80s, and with the added moisture in the air, it’ll be feeling like the 90s Saturday and Sunday.