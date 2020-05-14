Warmer and more humid today with additional storms through Saturday

It becomes sunny and drier Sunday and that pattern will last all of next week

Isolated strong thunderstorms hit our southern counties early Wednesday with some dime and nickel sized hail with some storms. Highs tried to reach 70 degrees just before sunset, and it has remained mild and humid overnight. Severe storms hit several northern counties with reports of quarter sized hail and frequent lightning.

The more humid and unstable atmosphere will stick around with upper disturbances crossing northeast Kansas from time to time. Highs may approach 80-degrees today as many storms likely arrive between 3pm and 9pm.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 77-81

Wind: S/SW 15-25

Friday will still be wet, and some rain may be heavy during the afternoon. The upcoming weekend will still have high storm chances Saturday, but showers should be gone by early Sunday morning.

Gradual clearing should take place Sunday, then we’ll get sunny, warm weather from Monday to Wednesday of next week. It will look and feel like you might expect as we enter the second half of May.

We still have a severe storm risk and heavy rain threat for another 2-3 days…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



