Warmer and more humid with increasing storm chances through Saturday

Rain is possible by midday with isolated strong to severe thunderstorms late today and overnight. Please pay close attention to any watches or warnings that may be issued. Highs should reach 70 degrees, but not until 5 or 6pm. Expect higher dew points and stronger breezes.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 67-72

Wind: S/SE 15-25

The more humid and unstable atmosphere will stick around, which may cause thunderstorms to become strong from time to time. Highs may approach 80-degrees on Thursday with occasional rain and thunder.

Friday will still be wet, and some rain may be heavy. The upcoming weekend will still have high storm chances Saturday, but showers should be gone after Sunday morning.

Gradual clearing should take place Sunday, then we’ll get sunny, warm weather from Monday to Wednesday of next week.

It becomes more humid and much warmer ahead…

