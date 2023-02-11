What we’re tracking

Warmer and dry weekend

Wind speeds increase over the next few days

Rain returns on Tuesday

The weekend temperatures will climb into the lower and upper 50s keeping us above average. Sunday may reach 60°. Winds will remain from the south throughout most of the weekend at 5-10mph keeping our temperatures on the warm side. By Sunday evening, the winds will start to pick up as they become more westerly at 10-15mph and could gust up to 20mph. Overall, it will feel like a pleasant warm and dry weekend for our afternoon highs. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Monday will be above average in the upper 50s with a southerly calm wind. By Monday evening, the winds will start to pick up from the south at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. Our next opportunity for rain will be on Tuesday as the winds remain breezy and gusts pick up from the southwest at 30mph. Highs will still remain in the upper 50s throughout the day. By Tuesday night, we will clear with a decreasing southwest wind at 10-15 mph.

On Wednesday afternoon, highs will prevail in the upper 50s. By the evening, temperatures will plummet into the upper teens as a cold front moves through and will increase our chances for the possibility of snow by Thursday. By the end of the week, our highs will only be in the lower 30s and our lows in the lower teens.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez