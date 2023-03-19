What We’re Tracking:

Stronger breezes develop

Much warmer week

Few rain chances ahead

Mostly clear and cool tonight with temperatures settling into the lower 30s for the start of the day on Monday. South breezes pick up to 10-20mph late in the night, as well.

Our warming trend continues into the work week with strengthening southerly winds. Lots of sunshine for Monday with south wind increasing to 15-30mph toward the afternoon hours. With that south wind and the sunshine combining together, we should be back into the middle to upper 60s by Monday afternoon.

A few showers will then move through on Tuesday with a slight cool-down into the 50s. However, high temperatures will approach the lower 70s by midweek. There may be a few chances for rain by the tail end of the week, as well. Overall, temperatures remain mild with highs in the 50s and 60s through the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller