What We’re Tracking:

Breezy conditions return

Showers for part of Thursday

Storms possible Friday/Friday night

Mostly clear and a little breezy overnight with the south wind sticking around at 10-15mph throughout the night. Overnight low temperatures will dip back only in the middle 40s by early Wednesday.

The wind starts to pick up again Wednesday with wind gusts between 20-30mph. Breezy weather is expected off an on between Wednesday and Saturday. However, that will help to warm us up into the 70s for the next several days.

Storm chances return by very late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. In addition, the end of the week is looking much more unsettled with the chance for storms late Friday into early Saturday. We’ll keep an eye on the set-up for Friday evening. Not a guarantee for strong storms, but there are a few of the ingredients looking favorable. We’ll watch that because if all the ingredients come together, we could have strong storms. If they do not, then weaker thunderstorms will be expected.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller