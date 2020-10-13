Warmer breezes blow through for the middle of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Breezes return overnight

Warmer & breezy Wednesday

Another front moves through cooling off the end of the week

Mainly clear and mild for the evening hours, then rather cool overnight. Wind will initially be fairly light before turning to the south and increasing toward morning. Overnight temperatures will fall between 50° and 55°.

We’ll see an even warmer day on Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s and a breezy southerly wind at 15-25mph. That’s ahead of another cold front that should move through Wednesday evening. There’s a slight chance that our northern counties may get a few passing rain showers with this front.

That front will drop our temperatures for Thursday and Friday with below normal highs near 60°. Another front moves through over the weekend, reinforcing this cooler air. There are better indications of some showers later Sunday or into early Monday. If those showers develop, it would hold temperatures down even more than we’re currently projecting by Sunday and Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

