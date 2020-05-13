Warmer breezes, few storms north tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated shower/storm north tonight

Warmer and more humid with occasional thunderstorms Thursday to Saturday

Sunny, drier and continued warm Sunday through Tuesday

Warmer south breezes have moved into the area and will continue into tonight, keeping temperatures in the lower to middle 60s overnight. Overall, a partly cloudy sky is expected, but areas along the Kansas-Nebraska border may see a brief round of showers or storms tonight before it lifts farther to the north.

A warm, partly cloudy day on Thursday as high temperatures climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. As the front pushes back to the southeast by afternoon and evening, a few scattered showers and storms may form, primarily along and southeast of the Turnpike. Those areas could see a few severe storms if it times out in the warmth of the late day.

Additional rounds of showers and storms for Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 70s before clearing out by Sunday. Highs will remain in the 70s to lower 80s into early next week with a mainly dry weather pattern into the first half of next week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

