Warmer days ahead as we head into the middle of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly conditions for tonight

Nice warm up this week

Next cold front on Friday

Overnight temperatures will dip into the lower 20s and upper 10s with a mainly clear sky. A rather cold start to the day on Monday, but the wind will remain fairly light tonight, as well.

Temperatures early Monday will be cold, but lots of sunshine and a returning light southwesterly wind at 5-10mph will help to boost temperatures into the lower to middle 40s.

From Tuesday through the end of the week, we’re generally watching a nice warm-up with our upper air patterns keeping things mostly quiet as a ridge of high pressure settles over the region. Highs will rebound into the middle to upper 50s for above average temperatures with sunshine through at least Thursday. A front is then expected to move through on Friday bringing a slight chance for rain back into the forecast as well as cooler weather.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller