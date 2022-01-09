Warmer days ahead as we head into the middle of the week

What We’re Tracking:
- Chilly conditions for tonight
- Nice warm up this week
- Next cold front on Friday
Overnight temperatures will dip into the lower 20s and upper 10s with a mainly clear sky. A rather cold start to the day on Monday, but the wind will remain fairly light tonight, as well.
Temperatures early Monday will be cold, but lots of sunshine and a returning light southwesterly wind at 5-10mph will help to boost temperatures into the lower to middle 40s.
From Tuesday through the end of the week, we’re generally watching a nice warm-up with our upper air patterns keeping things mostly quiet as a ridge of high pressure settles over the region. Highs will rebound into the middle to upper 50s for above average temperatures with sunshine through at least Thursday. A front is then expected to move through on Friday bringing a slight chance for rain back into the forecast as well as cooler weather.
KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller