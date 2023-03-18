What We’re Tracking

Cold again overnight

Warming up through Monday

Few rain chances ahead

Overnight temperatures will dip back into the lower to middle 10s with a generally clear sky. Quite cold for this time of year with light to calm wind overnight, as well.

By Sunday, we should start to warm things back up. Even through we start to warm up, it will be chilly through much of the day. Expect plenty of sunshine, lighter winds and highs returning to the middle to upper 40s.

Our warming trend continues into next week with returning southerly winds. We should be back into the middle to upper 60s by Monday. A few showers will move through on Tuesday with a slight cool-down into the 50s. However, high temperatures will approach the lower 70s by midweek. There may be a few chance for rain by the tail end of the week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller