Warmer days ahead with above freezing temperatures Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Some freezing fog possible tonight

Warming trend ahead

Chance for light snow/rain early Sunday

Partly cloudy and cold tonight with temperatures falling into the upper single digits to near 10°. With air that cold, any fog that may develop tonight would be freezing fog, but it should clear out fairly early on Friday.

Friday should be the first day above freezing in the last 2 weeks. Highs should climb into the middle 30s by Friday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Areas of clouds on Saturday will still allow temperatures to climb into the upper 30s and we are still on track for some 40s by the end of the weekend.

A system moves through early on Sunday, but with warmer temperatures in place we could see a brief mix very early Sunday morning then a few rain showers as highs climb into the 40s. A bigger warm-up could push highs close to 60° for the southern half of the area on Tuesday, with 50s elsewhere.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

