Warmer days ahead with very low precipitation chances

Very little, if any, chance for snow as we get closer to Thanksgiving

Temperatures tried to moderate yesterday, but it still wasn’t that pleasant with stronger wind and passing clouds. Wind in spots was sustained at 20mph with gusts over 30.

Today is about a reinforcing shot of very chilly air. The return to sunshine is a good thing and those bitter breezes won’t be quite as strong. Expect mostly sunny to clear conditions with low to mid 40s.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 43-46

Wind: NW 8-18

Friday should be better with mid 50s and blue sky to set us up for a better stretch ahead. Saturday and Sunday should be partly cloudy, somewhat breezy and dry with mid to upper 50s. Hopefully clouds remain broken over the weekend so it’s more pleasant than it would be otherwise.

Precipitation chances remain low to near zero for the near future. There may be a few sprinkles late in the weekend with an isolated shower chance by midweek.

For the most part, pleasant weather may carry us through much of next week with frosty nights, mild days and plenty of sunshine. We may even get a few more days with highs of 60 degrees or more.

Temperatures will be lower by next Thursday with 40s. Moisture likely remains limited so we really have no snow chance for about 8-10 days.

Chilly today, but there are warmer days ahead…

