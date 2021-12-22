Warmer days leading up to Christmas

What We’re Tracking:

Quiet weather continues

Warming up through the week

Still remaining dry

Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with a continued light south wind. Overnight temperatures will only fall into the middle 30s. Looking forward to the second half of the week we see an even bigger warm-up. Thursday we’ll continue to add to our numbers with highs in the lower 60s along with a few more clouds starting to move in.

The warming trend pushes into Christmas Eve. We very well could be seeing near-record warmth as we top out in the middle to upper 60s with lots of sunshine before Santa’s arrival. Cloud cover will start to increase late Friday evening as a cold front approaches.

While colder air tries to move in for Christmas Day, it won’t be a blast of frigid air. In fact, temperatures will stay above average in the lower to middle 50s for highs on Saturday. The minor setback only lasts a day as we rebound right back into the lower 60s for Sunday. We cool back again early next week with eyes on a stronger cold front just before the new year begins.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller