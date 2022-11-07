What We’re Tracking:

Stronger breezes develop this week

Storm chance late Thursday

Big cool down ahead

Tonight, the wind turns more toward the southeast and cloud cover thickens. With those factors in place, our overnight lows won’t really cool down that much. We should end up near 50° by the time we wake up Tuesday morning.

Highs for Tuesday will be in the middle 60s as the south wind continues. However, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies, and there could be a slim chance for a passing shower or two through the day. Wednesday looks to be much warmer, in the middle to upper 70s with gusty south winds. It could be nearly 20° above average again Thursday before our next system arrives.

That next storm system will bring a chance for storms Thursday afternoon and evening, but the rain should come to an end fairly quickly as a strong front moves through. Behind the front, a big blast of chilly air moves our way. We’ll go from the lower 70s Thursday afternoon, down into the upper 20s overnight with strong northwest winds. That’ll make for a pretty raw feeling end to the week, with highs on Veterans Day struggling to break 40°.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller