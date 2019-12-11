Warmer for several days, then colder this weekend with possible snow Sunday

Temperatures got progressively colder Monday with gusty north wind. The coldest air, from this outbreak, was over northeast Kansas Tuesday with teens early and 30s late. We also had less wind and partly sunny conditions.

The sky was mainly clear overnight, and today should be bright with abundant sunshine. A south/southwest wind will try to bring warmer weather our way in the coming days. Some spots may even go to 50 or higher this afternoon.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 46-51

Wind: S/SE 10-15

We get a decent bump late week. It should be clear to partly cloudy for another three days before a system begins to impact the region. Saturday should be decent, but it may be cooler than earlier projections. Precipitation holds off until Sunday.

There could be periods of light mix or light snow Sunday. If moisture will increase enough and temps get cold enough, spots may be left with an inch or two. Otherwise, it’s just occasional snow showers.

The majority of what we see might be from midnight to noon Monday so play close attention to the latest information. Tuesday should be sunny and continued cold.

Temperatures turn warmer toward the weekend…

