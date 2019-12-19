Warmer next few days

Continuing to track a warm up into the weekend.

What We’re Tracking:

Melting will accelerate

Temperatures become much warmer through the weekend

No snow before Christmas

Tonight will be chilly again as temperatures drop into the lower 30s overnight with partly cloudy skies

Friday will be almost exactly like today. Partly cloudy, breezy and mild conditions should prevail with afternoon highs slightly warmer into the upper 40s.

The upcoming weekend before the major holiday looks mainly clear and warmer. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s Saturday and we may even reach the upper 50s by the time Sunday rolls around. It should be great weather for shopping, attending holiday parties or for early travel.

The outlook towards Christmas seems peaceful. We should get scattered clouds Monday with afternoon highs remaining in the upper 50s.

For Christmas Eve, clouds will likely increase Tuesday. Isolated rain showers are possible late Christmas Day with highs of 48-50. That same system may create light rain or patchy mix around Friday of next week, so the probability of a White Christmas for northeast Kansas would seem to be zero.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



