Warmer Saturday with rain chances returning Sunday

Tonight we’ll keep the mostly clear skies which will allow temperatures to drop down into the upper 20s.

Saturday looks dry and mainly sunny with middle 50s expected although with stronger winds throughout the day it may not feel like 50s. Clouds will start to increase later in the afternoon and early evening hours ahead of our next system.

Rain starts to take over the viewing area early Sunday morning. Most of the rain looks to stay along and south of I-70 leading up until lunchtime before spreading further northward. There could be periods of heavier rainfall at times but rain showers look to stay pretty consistent throughout the day. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 40s due to the rain cooling us down.

As rain continues Sunday night into Monday morning and temperatures get colder, there is a slight chance for some snow showers early Monday especially for our northern counties that border Nebraska. Snowfall amounts shouldn’t amount to much as the first wave of this system comes to a close.

Clouds will linger on into Tuesday which will take us into this second wave of the same system. Because of the colder temperatures, snow is looking more and more likely Tuesday night into Wednesday but we’ll continue to monitor the back end of this second wave as we get closer. Every degree matters in terms of our temperatures and what will fall from the sky.

After that moves through we’ll start to break away from the cloud cover and temperatures will stay below average and fairly cold through the middle part of the week.

