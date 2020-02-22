Warmer start to the weekend, rain likely tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Warmer temperatures today

Rain likely Sunday into Monday

Colder next week

Saturday looks dry with clouds beginning to increase ahead of our next system. Temperatures will be pretty pleasant in the middle 50s, but our breezy southerly winds might make it feel cooler at times, especially this morning.

Rain begins to move into the area Sunday afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain will be overnight. There could be periods of heavier rainfall at times with 1″-1.5″ of rain not out of the question. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the flooding potential through the next couple of days as that amount of rain could cause some run-off issues.

As rain continues Sunday night into Monday morning and temperatures get colder, there is a slight chance for some snow showers early Monday especially for our northern counties that border Nebraska. The intrusion of the colder air has slowed down some with this morning’s model runs, so any accumulations look to be very minor.

Clouds will linger on into Tuesday as another chance for precipitation moves in. Because of the colder temperatures, snow is looking more and more likely as the main precipitation type, but we’ll continue to monitor the back end of this second wave as we get closer. Every degree matters in terms of our temperatures and what will fall from the sky.

After that moves through we’ll start to break away from the cloud cover and temperatures will stay below average and fairly cold through the middle part of the week before slowly warming towards next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor