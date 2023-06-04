What We’re Tracking

Slightly warmer Sunday

Isolated rain this afternoon

Less rain chances to start week

Many cleared out last night with just a few lingering clouds. We cooled down a bit more than the past few nights with temperatures in the 60s and even some spots in the upper 50s. We’ll have another warm day in store to wrap up the weekend.

We’ll stay fairly quiet for our Sunday with isolated rain chances remaining mainly in the afternoon yet again, very hit or miss. We do look to heat things up a little bit more with highs approaching 90° and most seeing plenty of sunshine throughout.

For the beginning of this upcoming week our weather pattern starts to slow down even more. Isolated storm chances will remain but sunshine appears to dominate – at least for the first half of the week. Highs will be quite warm, in the lower 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez