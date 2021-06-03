Warmer, sunny weather still ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny & warm days ahead

More humidity by the weekend

Storm chances return next week

Overnight weather through the weekend will be mild and mostly clear with temperatures in the 60s. With that clear sky tonight and little to no wind, temperatures should settle back into the lower 60s by early Friday morning.

Our humidity will be increasing through the weekend, as well, and that will really make it feel like summertime! Lots of sunshine each day will bring our afternoon highs into the middle to upper 80s, and with the added moisture in the air, it’ll be feeling like the lower 90s by Saturday and Sunday.

Although the overall pattern is favoring warm, sunny weather for the next few days, there will still be a chance for a few isolated storms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours Sunday through Tuesday with high temperatures remaining in the 80s and fairly high humidity, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

