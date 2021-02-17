Warmer temperatures ahead after morning snow showers

Light snow will move through the southeastern counties of the viewing area through about mid morning, but the bulk of the snow will fall from Oklahoma into the Missouri Ozarks, just clipping the southeastern 1/3 of the state. A couple inches, maybe close to 3″, will be possible southeast of I-35 with a dusting northward toward the Turnpike.

A gradual warming trend should bring highs back to near 20° on Wednesday, but should be close to getting above freezing by Friday.

This weekend has a pretty good shot at 40s, as well. The only thing that may limit our weekend warming would be the chance to see some fog. With the snow on the ground and warmer temperatures causing that to melt, stubborn fog certainly isn’t out of the question.