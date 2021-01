After a chilly start, we will see a warming trend through the end of the week with afternoon highs today in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We’ll be back into the 50s by Friday and Saturday as southerly breezes increase during this time, too.

Our next storm system moves in on Saturday with a round of rain likely for the start of the weekend.

Behind the rain, cooler air builds in for Sunday with highs back in the middle 40s.