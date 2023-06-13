The beginning of our gradual warmup starts today, sending us back into the lower 80s. We should see mainly sunny skies, but there may be a slight chance for a couple isolated showers or storms for our far western counties during the afternoon. Many, if not all, locations should remain dry.

Warmer air moves into the area for last half of the week, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s Wednesday and some lowers 90s by the weekend. We should see mostly sunny conditions and a return of a light southerly breeze.

A few isolated storms are possible during the afternoon hours on Wednesday, as well, in the heat of the day. The best chance for storms, though, appears to be Thursday night and into Friday, and as a more unsettled pattern takes hold, storm chances continue off and on through the weekend.